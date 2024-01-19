Hyderabad: Man awarded capital punishment for wife’s murder

HYDERABAD: A city court has convicted a murder accused and awarded him capital punishment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for the brutal murder of his wife.

The brutality of Imran, the accused, who stabbed his wife Naseem Akhtar in her neck with scissors, gouged out her eyes and inserted a screwdriver into her vagina before fleeing the scene of the crime left the court aghast.

The horrific murder took place in 2019 under the Bhavaninagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to the charge sheet, Naseem gave birth to four girl children and this disappointed Imran who married another woman in the hope of a son.

However, he continued to stay with Naseem and used to torture her for money. Naseem’s family used to give him money to ward off trouble.

This became a habit for Imran, till Naseem put her foot down saying her family couldn’t give in every time he demanded money.

Imran developed a grudge against Naseem after her refusal.

Later, when the girls were at their grandparents’ residence close by, he secured a pair of scissors, a hammer and a screwdriver and attacked Naseem.