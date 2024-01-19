Smart poles to keep vigil, help people, admin in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to enhance safety, environmental monitoring and connectivity, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finalising plans to introduce “smart poles” at key locations across the city to fulfil the evolving needs of citizens.
The four chosen locations for the installation of these innovative poles are the main gate of the KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, Khairatabad Junction and the Indira Gandhi Statue on the PVNR Marg. The GHMC has called bids from agencies to supply and install the smart poles. Each package is worth Rs 11.77 lakh, with a three-year maintenance commitment.
Smart poles are designed to serve multiple functions, acting as energy-efficient LED streetlights, CCTV surveillance cameras, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, environmental sensors, WiFi hotspots, public announcement systems and more. A noteworthy feature includes an emergency panic button, enabling citizens to alert authorities in case of emergencies.
Explaining the rationale behind the smart poles, a GHMC official said that it was conceptualised keeping in view the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, such as increased energy consumption and the demand for advanced infrastructure. By incorporating various features onto a single pole, the civic body aims to eliminate visual clutter caused by multiple poles for different purposes and hence improve the aesthetics in the city, the official added.
The official highlighted the importance of smart poles in addressing urban challenges, including energy efficiency, public safety and connectivity. The integration of environmental sensors will enable real-time monitoring of air quality, noise levels, and other factors crucial for effective urban planning and pollution control, he said.
Once the contracting agency is finalised and the Letters of Acceptance issued, the successful bidders are expected to commence work within seven days. The agencies will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the smart poles for three years.
The smart poles will be equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting and adaptable sensors. Their real-time surveillance capabilities will enhance public safety and aid crime prevention and emergency response. The poles will serve as communication hubs, fostering better connectivity across Hyderabad, the official said.
These will come up at:
Main gate of the KBR Park
Jubilee Hills Check Post Jn
Khairatabad Junction
Indira Gandhi statue (PVNR Marg)