Smart poles to keep vigil, help people, admin in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to enhance safety, environmental monitoring and connectivity, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finalising plans to introduce “smart poles” at key locations across the city to fulfil the evolving needs of citizens.

The four chosen locations for the installation of these innovative poles are the main gate of the KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, Khairatabad Junction and the Indira Gandhi Statue on the PVNR Marg. The GHMC has called bids from agencies to supply and install the smart poles. Each package is worth Rs 11.77 lakh, with a three-year maintenance commitment.

Smart poles are designed to serve multiple functions, acting as energy-efficient LED streetlights, CCTV surveillance cameras, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, environmental sensors, WiFi hotspots, public announcement systems and more. A noteworthy feature includes an emergency panic button, enabling citizens to alert authorities in case of emergencies.