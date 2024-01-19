Woman held with 46 kg ganja at Secunderabad railway station

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Odisha was arrested at the Secunderabad Railway Station for allegedly attempting to smuggle 46 kg of ganja on Thursday. The cops also seized 23 packets of dry ganja containing 2 kg of the banned drug each. During the questioning, she revealed that she had been forced to take up the illegal trade due to financial issues at home, the police said.

According to the Secunderabad GRP, the accused, Shilpa Naik, and the absconding peddler, Rajiv Kumar, procured the ganja from Odisha and were planning to smuggle it into Maharashtra via Hyderabad. They boarded the Falaknuma Express at Palasa. Upon their arrival at the Secunderabad, Rajiv went to get lunch before they took the other train while Shilpa waited on the platform. Acting on a tip-off, the GRP personnel found the 27-year-old with the ganja and apprehended her.