Air India Express unveils artistic flair with kalamkari-adorned fleet

HYDERABAD : Transitioning to the aviation display, we had the opportunity to explore the Air India Express airplane — a remarkable fusion of spacious design and artistic flair, adorned with a distinctive Kalamkari print on its wings. In conversation with Aloke Singh, the CEO of Air India Express, we gained insights into the brand’s philosophy and its commitment to providing a unique flying experience.
Singh shed light on the brand’s tagline, “Fly As You Are,” emphasising their dedication to serving individuals from diverse backgrounds, inviting them to revel in the joy of flying.
Describing the unique exteriors of their aircraft, Singh highlighted the fabric patterns on every tail, each representing a specific region of the country.
The showcased aircraft featured a Kalamkari design, a thoughtful nod to the region hosting the event.
Discussing the significance of participating in Wings India 2024, Singh expressed enthusiasm about showcasing the new Air India Express brand and its offerings to customers. The brand-new aircraft boasts not only comfortable seating but also a range of hot delicacies under the brand Gourmair.
Singh detailed upcoming features, including local in-flight entertainment named Airflix, and digital functionalities on their website’s chatbox, simplifying tasks such as booking, rescheduling, refunding, and modifying — a testament to their commitment to enhancing the customer experience through technology.
Addressing the expansion plans, Singh shared that since October 2023, Air India Express has added nine aircraft, with continuous monthly additions. The expansion encompasses both domestic and international networks.
From Hyderabad, new destinations like Amritsar, Gwalior, Kochi, Varanasi, and Riyadh have been included, with plans for more international additions in the near future. When queried about the flight’s routes, Singh highlighted the diverse destinations served by Air India Express, connecting cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and expressing the possibility of flights to Ayodhya in the future.
In conclusion, Singh extended an invitation to the public, affirming that Wings India 2024 is a worthwhile visit for the weekend, encouraging families to explore the event and experience the fascinating offerings in the aviation industry.