Air India Express unveils artistic flair with kalamkari-adorned fleet

HYDERABAD : Transitioning to the aviation display, we had the opportunity to explore the Air India Express airplane — a remarkable fusion of spacious design and artistic flair, adorned with a distinctive Kalamkari print on its wings. In conversation with Aloke Singh, the CEO of Air India Express, we gained insights into the brand’s philosophy and its commitment to providing a unique flying experience.

Singh shed light on the brand’s tagline, “Fly As You Are,” emphasising their dedication to serving individuals from diverse backgrounds, inviting them to revel in the joy of flying.

Describing the unique exteriors of their aircraft, Singh highlighted the fabric patterns on every tail, each representing a specific region of the country.