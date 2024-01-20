Pvt firm CEO killed, chairman injured as crane cable snaps

HYDERABAD : A cable of a crane snapped at a corporate event in Ramoji Film City, claiming the life of Vestex Asia’s CEO, Sanjay Shah, and injuring the firm’s president, Vishwanath Raj Datla, on Thursday. The incident occurred during the silver jubilee function of the company when the duo were involved in an aerial act.

According to cops, the organisers had planned to introduce Shah and Datla through an aerial act. The duo were seated in a box and were to be gradually brought down to the stage. “However, the rope operating the crane gave away and both the victims fell from a height of about 20 ft,” a police officer said.