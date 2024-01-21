Fentanyl racket: Hosp chairman, director held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The TSNAB’s (Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau) investigation into the recent fentanyl racket in Rajendranagar led the officials to Sameer Hospital in Asif Nagar. The officials apprehended five persons including the chairman, the director, two pharmacists of the hospital, and the managing partner of Medicare Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd.

The officials found that Sameer Hospital did not have NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Licence - II. Though it was aware that it did not possess the requisite licence, Medicare Pharma Distributors were still providing the hospital with the narcotic drugs to make money illegally.

The investigation began on a tip-off received on a toll-free number that an anaesthetist and his wife were providing fentanyl to a doctor who was addicted to it. But at that time the doctor was away in Kuwait. Police established that he is an anaesthetist at Sameer Hospital and suspected that he was procuring the drug from the hospital pharmacy.

The apprehended persons are Shoaib Subhani, chairman of Sameer Hospital, Abdul Mujeeb, director, along with two other associates Syed Naseeruddin, a pharmacist, and Zaffer, a sales executive-cum-pharmacist.