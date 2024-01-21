GHMC razes 15 illegal houses on government land

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 illegally built houses on government land in Kapra, earmarked for the construction of a stadium, were demolished on Saturday.

It is learnt that GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose and Medchal-Malkajgiri collector Gowtham Potru had instructed the corporation’s Town Planning wing and Revenue department officials to demolish the 15 single-room houses illegally constructed by encroaching government land in Survey No. 199/1 in Jammigadda of Kapra village.

Sources said that the houses were demolished in the presence of personnel from the Jawahar Nagar police station. Necessary measures are being implemented by the officials to fence the government land, protecting it from encroachments in the future, they added.