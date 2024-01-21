Hyderabad cops bust prostitution racket, rescue 16 girls

HYDERABAD: In a major operation, sleuths from the Hyderabad Task Force, on Thursday, raided Fortune Hotel in Abids and busted a gang involved in organised prostitution. The cops rescued 16 girls and arrested the prime accused, the hotel manager and four customers.

The main accused, identified as Akhilesh Pahelwan, 36, worked in collaboration with the hotel owner, Raghupathi. Raghupathi reportedly followed Akhilesh’s instructions and managed the customers at the hotel.

While some people say that Akhilesh has political connections, the Abids police said, “He has been conducting Bonalu every year and has met politicians. That must be why

people think he has connections.” During the investigation, it was found that all the 16 girls are from Kolkata and reached Hyderabad 10 to 15 days ago. They may have been lured under the pretext of job opportunities, the police said.

All the girls have now been sent to a shelter home. An investigation is underway to find out the entire network involved in the trade.