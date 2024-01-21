Illegal pharmacy at fertility centre in Hyderabad raided, steroids seized

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided Ishwarya Fertility Centre in Malakpet, Hyderabad, on Saturday, uncovering a web of illegal activities that put patient safety at serious risk. The pharmacy, operating without any valid license or paperwork, had a stockpile of banned steroid injections.

DCA officials raided the fertility centre, acting on a tip-off. During the inspection, the hospital administration tried to produce documents. However, a closer examination revealed the paperwork was fraudulent. The officials who grew suspicious made a thorough investigation of the pharmacy’s stock.

The search revealed that the shelves were filled with unauthorised medicines which included estradiol tablets, progesterone capsules, anti-ulcer drugs, and antibiotics worth Rs 10 lakh. The officials seized the entire stock.The DCA informed that it issues drug licenses to pharmacies and medical shops in the state for stocking and selling medicines as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

Drug licences are issued through the Online Drug Licensing System (ODLS) website of DCA. The public may verify whether a medical shop/pharmacy holds a genuine licence issued by the DCA or not through third party verification, the administration informed.

People can enter the name of the pharmacy or medical shop in the ‘search box’ under ‘third party verification’ of ODLS website odls.telangana.gov.in/thirdpartypublicview.aspx and verify the details of the drug licences issued by DCA to the medical shop, to check whether the medical pharmacy is authorised to sell medicines or not, they said.