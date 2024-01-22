Four held for screening Ram ke Naam at restaurant in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Neredmet police arrested four persons for allegedly screening an award-winning documentary on the Babri Masjid demolition campaign, titled Ram ke Naam, at a restaurant in Defence Colony on Sunday.

Following a complaint, the cops intervened, halted the screening, registered a case and arrested the owners of the Marley’s Joint Bistro and the organisers, Hyderabad Cinephiles.

The four persons were booked under Sections 143, 290, 295A and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took to X (formerly Twitter) to register his objection to the police action. “Can Rachakonda police please explain why the screening of the ‘Ram ke Naam’ documentary stopped midway and why were people arrested? How is screening an award-winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from the police before watching a movie,” he said.