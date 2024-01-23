Hyderabad: Part of solar roof cycle track at Janwada damaged in accident

HYDERABAD: A portion of the solar roof cycle track at Janawada on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was damaged reportedly after a truck crashed into it on Monday morning. The accident happened when the driver was coming from the wrong direction.

Two vertical columns and four horizontal column beams were damaged while the roof sheets of about 45 meters and 25-30 solar panels were partially damaged. According to the police, the driver lost control and crashed into the cycle track which was inaugurated a few months ago.

‘’Today at 5 AM at the Janawada location, towards the Kollur cycling track, a truck entered the solar cycling track, damaging the roof and structure. We hope truck drivers respect the dedicated cycling track’’ Ravi of the Greater Hyderabad Active Mobility Foundation posted on X.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), officials said a case has been registered with the Gachibowli police.

The cycle track is a unique facility in the state, spanning a length of 23 km. It comprises an 8.5 km stretch from Nanakramguda to the Telangana State Police Academy and an additional 14.5 km stretch from Kollur to Narsingi.

Mayor asks officials to resolve Prajavani plaints in a week

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said the Prajavani program will be organized in the zonal and circle offices from 10.30 am to 1 pm every Monday. She directed officials to resolve the complaints each week and submit reports every Saturday. She was speaking at the programme in GHMC head office on Monday