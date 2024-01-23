Sangareddy administration prepares to probe govt land encroachments

SANGAREDDY: The Sangareddy district administration is preparing to probe the allegations of encroachment of valuable government lands in Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Jinnaram, Gummadidala, Narsapur, Bollaram and other areas close to Hyderabad.

The administration is in the process of constituting a committee of senior officials, headed by District Collector Valluri Kranthi, to probe the allegations.

The panel will verify if the government lands are safe as per revenue records or have been encroached on. It would also go into the aspects of whether changes have been made to the records of these lands in the Dharani portal for registering them in favour of any private individuals. The lands in question are very expensive as they are very close to Hyderabad and their market price at present is between Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore per acre.

The administration is hastening the probe after receiving complaints directly and through Prajavani organized at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. Apart from these complaints, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, when he was TPCC president, had announced that the Congress would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all allegations of encroachment of government lands after coming to power.

Taking the cue from the government stand, the district collector is focusing on the protection of government lands.

Speaking to TNIE, the district collector said: “A decision has been taken to erect fencing around these lands and to set up sign boards. If there are lands that need to be constantly monitored, CC cameras will also be installed there.”

CSR initiative

The collector also said that the administration has decided to collect two per cent of profits from industries under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. For this, the industrial areas in the district have been divided into four zones, and officials have been appointed as in-charges. They have been instructed to examine the balance sheets of the industries and see that two percent of their profits are spent under CSR in the district, she said.

The collector directed the officials to inspect the industries and collect details within two weeks. Most of the industries in the district are spending CSR funds not only outside the district but also in other states which, she said, is not appropriate.