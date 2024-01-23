Two buses gutted at Dilsukhnagar

HYDERABAD : Two TSRTC buses parked in Dilsukhnagar bus depot caught fire and were gutted early on Monday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident. At 5.17 am, the Malakpet fire station received a call from a depot worker alerting them to the fire mishap.

“Two fire tenders, one from Malakpet and another from LB Nagar station, reached the spot,” said an official.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a spark in the battery of one of the buses. As another bus was parked adjacent to it, the fire destroyed two buses. A third bus also suffered damage in the fire. “As the buses were parked at the depot, a team of TSRTC officials will conduct an inquiry first before registering a complaint,” a police officer said. “We are yet to receive a complaint from the depot manager,” he added.