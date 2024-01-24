Aishwarya Pissay: Dream catcher

Discussing the initial stages of her involvement in the sport and its evolution, she explains, “When I first began, the prevailing notion was that motorcycling or motorsport was exclusively associated with men. There was a general belief that motorcycle racing was a domain reserved for men. Even at the outset, people advised me to pursue it as a hobby alongside a conventional job for practicality. There was concern about potential accidents or injuries, presenting a form of bias that I encountered initially. At that time, I lacked a role model to emulate, and only a few athletes had chosen this path as a career. However, today, I am delighted to witness a growing number of young girls and boys drawing inspiration from my journey, embracing this as a serious sport rather than a mere hobby.”

Addressing the challenges she encountered and how she triumphed over them, she remarks, “I chose not to let the opinions of naysayers affect my goals. In motorcycle racing, I firmly believe that success is tied to skill, not gender. Once the helmet is on, it’s just me and the motorcycle, and the first to cross the finish line wins the race. From the onset of my training, I never approached it as a gender-specific activity. I trained alongside boys, often being the only girl at that time. The emphasis was always on honing skills rather than conforming to gender stereotypes.”

Providing insights into motorsport as a potential professional career, she articulates, “Motorsport is akin to any other sport; it’s a high-risk endeavour that necessitates rigorous training in physical fitness, skill development, mental agility, and reflexes. Those aspiring to enter this field should identify the specific type of racing they wish to pursue. Personally, I’ve engaged in two distinct styles of racing: initially, I delved into road racing following the MotoGP format of circuit racing. However, my current specialisation lies in the world championship of off-road racing­ — a high-endurance discipline involving navigation through deserts or forests. This format covers approximately 300 to 400 kilometers per day and spans a two to four-day racing format. There are various formats to choose from, and particularly in India, numerous opportunities abound in circuit racing. Factory teams have initiated championships for women and young enthusiasts, offering diverse categories for men, including unisex, women’s, and kids categories. These categories provide accessible and affordable entry points into racing through training programmes and selection processes. Once individuals identify their preferred racing style, finding the right school and engaging in programmes, such as the one I mentioned, becomes a key step. Additionally, I operate Offered Academies in India, where aspiring individuals can receive comprehensive training on entering the world of motorsport.”

Discussing her source of inspiration, she reflects, “At the inception of my journey, I didn’t have a female athlete to look up to for inspiration. However, as I delved deeper into the world of motorsport, I found inspiration in an athlete named Laia Sanz. She has participated in a race that I aspire to be a part of, making her one of my role models.”

Addressing INDE Racing, she notes, “It holds the distinction of being the first racing team registered with FIM from India. They are set to participate in the FIM E-Explorer championship, commencing in February and spanning across Japan, Norway, France, Switzerland, and concluding in India.”

Expressing her sentiments about being part of this championship, she shares, “Being associated with teams like INDE Racing, which are emerging and establishing a presence on the global stage, is an honour. It not only creates opportunities but also instills hope in budding athletes. It showcases that a career in motorsports is attainable and can produce more world champions. This platform is a testament to our ability to stand alongside the elite athletes from around the world.”