Decoding thyroid problems

HYDERABAD: Lifestyle is not merely a way of living; it also significantly influences our food habits, leading to various health conditions. One of the diseases caused majorly by lifestyle disorders is thyroid. January is observed as thyroid awareness month. Let us decode this common disease and know more about the latest developments.

The number of women grappling with thyroid problems is on the rise, necessitating a deeper understanding of its origins. Explaining thyroid, Dr Srinivas Kandula, Consultant Endocrinologist at CARE Hospitals, says, “The thyroid gland is a small butterfly-sized organ in the front of the neck, around the trachea. Thyroxine hormone is released from this gland. The hormone levels must be balanced for all organs to function properly. The effect of the hormonal imbalance is different for everyone, right from newborns and teenagers to adults. Thyroxine hormone balance is important to avoid any problem at any age.”

Thyroid imbalance can affect the whole body and is categorised into two types. Too much thyroid hormones lead to a condition called hyperthyroidism. On the other hand, too little thyroid hormones can develop a condition called hypothyroidism. Causes for thyroid imbalance can be iodine deficiency, thyroiditis and excessive Iodine. Additionally, genetic factors may increase susceptibility to thyroid disorders.

Higher cases among women

Dr Arun Mukka, Consultant Endocrinologist at Yashoda Hospitals, said, “Thyroid disorders, while affecting both genders, exhibit a higher prevalence in women due to various factors. Hormonal influences, particularly estrogen, play a role as fluctuations during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause can impact thyroid function. Autoimmune thyroid disorders, like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, are more common in women, suggesting an association between female hormones and immune responses. Pregnancy-related hormonal changes can trigger thyroid issues, and postpartum thyroiditis is more prevalent in women.”

He further emphasised that genetic factors may also contribute, with women potentially inheriting a predisposition to thyroid problems. Additionally, societal stressors, which women may experience more intensely due to societal expectations and caregiving roles, can contribute to thyroid dysfunction. While the reasons are complex, it’s crucial to recognise that thyroid disorders can affect both genders, and regular medical check-ups are essential for early detection and effective management. If concerned, individuals should consult healthcare professionals.

Attention to lifestyle such as focusing on a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management can prevent thyroid disorders. Ensure a diet rich in iodine, selenium, and zinc, as these nutrients support thyroid function. Maintain a consistent exercise routine, promoting overall health and metabolism regulation. And chronic stress can impact thyroid health, so practice stress-reducing activities such as yoga or meditation.

Identifying symptoms plays a major role, though similar symptoms may reciprocate other diseases. Common symptoms for thyroid include fatigue, weight fluctuations, mood swings, hair loss, and changes in skin texture. Identifying and addressing these signs promptly is crucial. Treatment-wise, thyroid hormone replacement medications like levothyroxine are common for hypothyroidism. And anti-thyroid drugs are used for hyperthyroidism to regulate excessive thyroid hormone production.

Furthermore, seasons also play a role in thyroid issues. Emphasising seasonal impact, Dr Srinivas Kandula said, “While some individuals may experience fluctuations in thyroid function during seasonal changes, it varies. Cold weather may exacerbate symptoms for those with hypothyroidism, while heat can affect those with hyperthyroidism. Consult a healthcare professional for personalised guidance.”

New drugs and treatment procedures

Dr Arun provided insights on recent developments and newly approved drugs, namely Selpercatinib (Retevmo) and Pralsetinib (Gavreto), to address advanced or metastatic papillary thyroid cancer. Beta blockers, a class of medications, do not directly impact thyroid hormone levels. However, they are employed to alleviate symptoms associated with hyperthyroidism, such as tremors, rapid heart rate, and palpitations. It’s worth noting that these medications are generally not recommended for individuals with asthma, and potential side effects may include fatigue and sexual issues. Another treatment option is radioiodine therapy, where the thyroid gland absorbs radioiodine, leading to its shrinkage. Consequently, individuals undergoing this therapy may require medication, such as levothyroxine, to replace thyroid hormones.