India Pen Show: Brandishing their mightier swords

HYDERABAD: The smooth glide of the nib on paper, the ritual of refilling ink cartridges and the distinctive charm of handwritten notes. Those were the days when every stroke felt like a personal expression. Reminiscing the days of ink-stained hands and notebooks, several writers, calligraphists, artists and pen enthusiasts congregated at the first-ever India Pen Show at AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli last weekend.

Mumbai-based Vishal Singhi has about 8,000+ unique fountain pens in his collection. Connecting with other enthusiasts over the years, he garnered enough support to hold a massive exhibition in Mumbai in 2019. This three-day event invites about 50 exhibitors every year from across the country and holds around 80 workshops in about 8000 sq ft area. With such a warm response, he decided to bring the exhibition to Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well.

The two-day Hyderabad event saw a footfall of about 1,500 visitors each day. Some of the oldest companies like Ranga were seen at the exhibition besides Woodex and PLP.

Talking about the idea behind The India Pen Show, Singhi said, “We want more people to get into the hobby of writing. People are moving towards the digital age. Some studies show that the memory span is greater with handwritten notes than with typed ones. The creative juices flow in more when you write. When you type, your typing speed is faster than your thinking speed and your brain is not able to catch up to it. But when you write with a fountain pen, you are aware that it is a delicate instrument and tend to write slow.”