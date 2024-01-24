Mohammad Hisammuddin: Preserving tradition through craftsmanship

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Hisammuddin, a 63-year-old artisan from the lanes of Hyderabad, is on a mission to empower women by imparting the intricate art of lac bangle making. Engaging in this noble endeavour through the government programme Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan, Hisammuddin is dedicated to preserving and passing on this traditional craft to future generations. In a conversation with him, CE delves into his journey and the impact of this initiative.
Reflecting on his three-decade-long experience in lac bangle making, Hisammuddin shares, “For 30 years, I’ve been immersed in this craft, a tradition passed down through my great grandfather, grandfather, and father. Our legacy dates back to the Nizam era when we sold these bangles at Laad Bazzar, renowned for its exquisite collection. DCH- Development Commissioner for Handicrafts provided me with an opportunity to showcase my bangles at exhibitions. I’ve honed my skills since a young age, ensuring a deep understanding of the art.”
When asked about the number of women he has trained, Hisammuddin mentions, “Currently, around 30 women are undergoing training. I guide them not only in the craft itself but also on how to leverage these skills for their future endeavours. As this is now a government initiative, these women comprise the first batch benefiting from the programme.”
Detailing the bangle-making process, he explains, “To create these lac bangles, we first prepare lac using stick lac, resin, and bug materials. The colour is then infused into the material while it is heated. Subsequently, rings and beads are meticulously placed on the bangles, and this technique is taught to the women. We specialise in lac bangles unique to Hyderabad.”
Addressing customisation options, Hisammuddin states, “We offer a variety of lac bangles, accepting designs from customers. These bangles are also tailored for weddings, and individuals can place orders at my stall in Shilparamam. Each bangle takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, involving heating and a 10-minute drying process.”
Initiated on January 12, 2024, the programme is set to continue for two months. Hisammuddin expresses his commitment, saying, “If the government permits, I aim to continue teaching in subsequent batches. The government supplies the necessary materials, and we, in turn, train these women in the art of lac bangles.”
The enthusiasm among women to acquire this skill is palpable, providing them with a newfound sense of independence. Hisammuddin’s dedication to this initiative serves as an inspiring example of empowering individuals through traditional craftsmanship.