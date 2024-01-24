Mohammad Hisammuddin: Preserving tradition through craftsmanship

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Hisammuddin, a 63-year-old artisan from the lanes of Hyderabad, is on a mission to empower women by imparting the intricate art of lac bangle making. Engaging in this noble endeavour through the government programme Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan, Hisammuddin is dedicated to preserving and passing on this traditional craft to future generations. In a conversation with him, CE delves into his journey and the impact of this initiative.

Reflecting on his three-decade-long experience in lac bangle making, Hisammuddin shares, “For 30 years, I’ve been immersed in this craft, a tradition passed down through my great grandfather, grandfather, and father. Our legacy dates back to the Nizam era when we sold these bangles at Laad Bazzar, renowned for its exquisite collection. DCH- Development Commissioner for Handicrafts provided me with an opportunity to showcase my bangles at exhibitions. I’ve honed my skills since a young age, ensuring a deep understanding of the art.”

When asked about the number of women he has trained, Hisammuddin mentions, “Currently, around 30 women are undergoing training. I guide them not only in the craft itself but also on how to leverage these skills for their future endeavours. As this is now a government initiative, these women comprise the first batch benefiting from the programme.”