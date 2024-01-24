Mountains let you climb them, you don’t climb the mountains: Sunith Kumar

HYDERABAD: Sunith Kumar, a self-taught mountaineer, relies on his passion for reading to educate himself about training and planning difficult climbs like Kilimanjaro and Aconcagua.

Could you share a bit about your background?

I began trekking around 2013 during my first job. The inspiration to start trekking struck me after recovering from tuberculosis, a condition that had kept me hospitalised for a couple of months. One day, my best friend proposed a trip to the Himalayas, a place I had little knowledge of at the time. Intrigued and with a “why not?” attitude, I decided to join him. This was a significant moment as I had never travelled beyond Hyderabad before. This adventure was a turning point, leading to a series of treks over the past ten years. Gradually, I set my sights on more challenging summits and my current pursuit of conquering the Seven Summits.

How do you prepare for challenging climbs?

The journey took time and effort. Mental toughness gained during my battle with tuberculosis was my initial asset. Yet, I soon realised that physical fitness is also important; of course, it is a combination of both. This prompted me to incorporate regular gym workouts into my routine. Once I kept going higher up the mountains, it was clear that I needed a more organised plan and I needed a lot more than just the gym. It meant sacrificing, my favourite food and aligning my life around the training that I have to do.