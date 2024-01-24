Plant-based protein aids women’s health

Dr Kishan emphasises that plant-based proteins, derived from sources such as legumes, nuts, seeds, tofu, and certain grains, have gained popularity due to considerations of environmental sustainability, ethical concerns related to animal welfare, and potential health benefits associated with plant-centric diets. Research indicates that such diets are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals, contributing to a well-rounded and nutritious approach to nutrition.

The definition of healthy aging, as outlined in the study, encompasses good mental health, absence of cognitive or physical impairments, and freedom from 11 major chronic diseases, including conditions like type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. Dr Nithin Reddy P, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist at Renova Hospitals, underscores the need for further studies to determine the optimal amount of protein intake for promoting healthy aging. He also points out the importance of diversifying study populations for more comprehensive results.

The research delves into the connection between plant-based protein consumption and key indicators of healthy aging, specifically focusing on midlife women. It explores how a diet rich in plant proteins can uniquely benefit women, addressing health challenges like bone density loss and hormonal changes. Plant-based proteins, containing calcium and phytoestrogens, may help alleviate symptoms related to menopausal hormonal shifts. Soy-based products, such as tofu, with mild estrogen-like effects, are highlighted as potentially beneficial. Additionally, the alkaline nature of plant-based proteins may support bone health by counteracting acidity associated with calcium loss, and their lower saturated fat content contributes to cardiovascular well-being, essential for healthy aging.