Plant-based protein aids women’s health

HYDERABAD: Intake of nutritious foods plays a pivotal role in promoting a healthy lifestyle, and this, in turn, facilitates graceful aging. A study featured in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition underscores the significance of incorporating plant-based proteins into the diet during midlife, revealing a potential link to a reduced risk of chronic diseases and an increased likelihood of experiencing healthy aging in women. Experts shed light on the study’s findings and elucidate the association between consuming plant-based proteins and the aging process.
Conducted by researchers at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University, the study establishes that women who consume higher amounts of protein, particularly from plant-based sources, exhibit fewer chronic diseases and are more likely to enjoy overall health as they age. Dr Hari Kishan, Senior General Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, explains the study’s focus on understanding how dietary choices, particularly the intake of plant-based proteins, influence the probability of achieving healthy aging. This encompasses both physical and cognitive functions, the prevention of chronic diseases, and the maintenance of a high quality of life.
Dr Kishan emphasises that plant-based proteins, derived from sources such as legumes, nuts, seeds, tofu, and certain grains, have gained popularity due to considerations of environmental sustainability, ethical concerns related to animal welfare, and potential health benefits associated with plant-centric diets. Research indicates that such diets are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals, contributing to a well-rounded and nutritious approach to nutrition.
The definition of healthy aging, as outlined in the study, encompasses good mental health, absence of cognitive or physical impairments, and freedom from 11 major chronic diseases, including conditions like type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. Dr Nithin Reddy P, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist at Renova Hospitals, underscores the need for further studies to determine the optimal amount of protein intake for promoting healthy aging. He also points out the importance of diversifying study populations for more comprehensive results.
The research delves into the connection between plant-based protein consumption and key indicators of healthy aging, specifically focusing on midlife women. It explores how a diet rich in plant proteins can uniquely benefit women, addressing health challenges like bone density loss and hormonal changes. Plant-based proteins, containing calcium and phytoestrogens, may help alleviate symptoms related to menopausal hormonal shifts. Soy-based products, such as tofu, with mild estrogen-like effects, are highlighted as potentially beneficial. Additionally, the alkaline nature of plant-based proteins may support bone health by counteracting acidity associated with calcium loss, and their lower saturated fat content contributes to cardiovascular well-being, essential for healthy aging.
While the findings are promising, Dr Hari Kishan cautions against overlooking the broader context of nutrition and healthy aging. He stresses the importance of personalised dietary approaches based on individual factors such as health conditions, lifestyle, and preferences. A balanced diet that incorporates both plant and animal-based proteins is crucial for diverse nutrient intake. Other factors, including overall calorie intake, portion sizes, and food quality, play vital roles in promoting health and preventing diseases. Dr Kishan also underscores the integral role of lifestyle elements such as regular physical activity, stress management, and sufficient sleep in a holistic approach to healthy aging, collectively contributing to optimal well-being.