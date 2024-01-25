Boy missing from Bengaluru found at Nampally Metro station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy, reported missing in Bengaluru, was found at the Nampally Metro station here early on Wednesday morning. A woman traveller, who had seen his photos circulating on social media, identified the boy, informed his parents and handed him to the authorities.

Parinav, a Class 6 student, had gone to his coaching institute in Whitefield, situated in the eastern part of Bengaluru, on Sunday morning. When his parents could not find him there, they approached the police and through CCTV footage, found that he had left the institute early.

From the school, Parinav was spotted at Yemlur, Marathahalli and finally at the Majestic Bus Station, the city’s main bus terminal. He was constantly on the move, making it difficult for the cops to trace him.

Parinav’s parents launched a social media campaign in search of the 12-year-old boy. Volunteers came up and offered to search for the boy. His parents were also posting videos requesting the boy to return home.

Meanwhile, Parinav travelled to Mysuru, and subsequently to Chennai before arriving in Hyderabad by train. He was sighted at the Nampally Metro station where a passenger identified him. He was subsequently handed over to Nampally police.

“The boy told us that he had scored low marks at his coaching institute and left because of that,” said Nampally SHO B Abhilash, adding, “We intimated the boy’s uncle, Naidu, and handed Parinav over to him.”