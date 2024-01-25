Cops of award-winning Police Station in Hyderabad drag ABVP protestor by hair

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Rajendranagar police constable was seen dragging an ABVP activist by her hair during a protest at the Professor Jayashankar Telangan State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Wednesday.

Some students along with ABVP activists staged a demonstration against handing over of the university land for construction of a High Court building. However, the protest took an ugly turn when the Rajendranagar police reportedly intervened. Two women constables riding a two-wheeler grabbed a protester by her hair. The protestor fell on the ground. Reacting to the incident, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty stated that an internal inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken against the policewomen.

It may be recalled that the Rajendranagar PS recently received the ‘Best Police Station’ award from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Taking to X, BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla said: ‘The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behaviour demands an unconditional apology from the Police. Urging the HRC to take swift and strict action against those involved. This behaviour cannot become a norm and must be condemned.”(sic)