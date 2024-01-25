Elaborate security for India vs England Test match in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the Rachakonda police for the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, from January 25 to 29.

Safety and security of players and spectators, elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with different wings. As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed.

A Joint Command and Control Room has also been set up in the stadium premises to monitor the security situation and take immediate action if necessary. In addition to the police personnel, 360 CCTV cameras have been installed around the stadium to cover all areas. A separate SHE Team has also been deployed to ensure the safety of women spectators.