Elaborate security for India vs England Test match in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the Rachakonda police for the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, from January 25 to 29.
Safety and security of players and spectators, elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with different wings. As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed.
A Joint Command and Control Room has also been set up in the stadium premises to monitor the security situation and take immediate action if necessary. In addition to the police personnel, 360 CCTV cameras have been installed around the stadium to cover all areas. A separate SHE Team has also been deployed to ensure the safety of women spectators.
Items prohibited
Laptops, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, matchboxes, lighters, writing pens, sharp metal/plastic objects, binoculars, coins, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags, outside eatables, and power banks.
The police have also made arrangements for traffic management and parking. Spectators are advised to arrive three hours early at the stadium to avoid congestion. The number of ambulances has been increased from three to five and the mobile toilet facilities have been provided with two on the West and one on the East of the stadium.
Traffic management
The Traffic Police Wing of Rachakonda Commissionerate has made a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure proper regulation of general traffic and also the spectators going for the match to the Stadium.
A total of about 250 traffic personnel will be deployed on the match day. The plan comprises eight sectors covering areas in and around the Stadium including the parking places for the spectators, important junctions/main roads for general traffic, roads leading to stadium, contingency diversions.
Parking Lots
The car pass holders of outer Gate-1 & 2 should come from Ramanthapur and park their vehicles in parking A & B.
The physically challenged viewers are suggested to enter from Ramantapur road through outer Gate No-3 (Service entry) after parking their vehicles at parking place-B.
The viewers who hold passes for entry through gate No’s- G-4 to G-10 should enter the stadium from Habsiguda-Uppal main road (via Ek-Minar) and park their vehicles at IALA parking place.