Musician Anoushka’s tryst with Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Even the typically plain and emotionless Tuesday turned interesting with a heartfelt and soul-soothing concert by sitar player and musician Anoushka Shankar. Presented by HSBC and promoted by Tatvaa Arts, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Live in India’ tour recently graced Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.
Music enthusiasts in Hyderabad never miss a chance to vibe to live concerts, and the diverse crowd at Anoushka Shankar’s concert is a live example. The auditorium was filled with an audience spanning all age groups, showcasing the city’s rich diversity. Of course, her performance in Hyderabad is a not-to-be-missed opportunity. After a long wait of eight years, she finally graced the city of pearls with her presence.
Emerging from the silent impatience of the crowd, the evening commenced with ‘What Will We Remember?’ from Anoushka Shankar’s own album ‘Chapter 1: Forever, For Now,’ released in 2023. In a brief moment, the transition slowly happened to the 2016 album ‘Land of Gold’ with the song ‘Boat to Nowhere.’ The intensifying beats of the song mesmerised the audience, followed by ‘Ishq’ released in 2011 from the album ‘Traveller,’ setting the tone for the rest of the show.
In this melodious musical night, it wasn’t just Anoushka Shankar who captivated the audience with her sitar; the accompanying musicians also drew attention. Pirashanna Thevarajah on mridangam & ghatam, Tom Farmer on cello, Arun Ghosh on clarinet, and Sarathy Korwar on drums all played a significant role in enhancing the overall experience.
The show further unfolded with a rendition of ‘Secret Heart’ from ‘Land of Gold,’ followed by ‘Stolen Moments’ and ‘Day Dreaming’ again from ‘Chapter 1: Forever, For Now.’ Speaking about ‘Stolen Moments,’ Anoushka Shankar shared, “During Covid, I realised we never know what comes in our way and what’s going to happen in the future. So to really be here to appreciate those moments, that’s what it was about for me. And daydreaming, which is taken from, I guess, my interpretation of a Carnatic learner, as I grew up listening to my mom and my grandmother sing when I was young.”
The album ‘Land of Gold’ encompasses multiple melodies, and the next part of the show continued with one of those songs, ‘Say Your Prayers.’ Anoushka Shankar’s personal album, ‘Traces of You,’ which garnered her a fourth Grammy Award nomination, evoked emotions in the audience. Sharing her connection with Hyderabad, she said, “I just want to say that Hyderabad has always been a city that means something special to me because, I don’t know if you know, but this is the city where my parents got married, and I was at the wedding when I was seven. That’s my first memory of this city, being there for this very special family event. And this morning, landing here at the airport, I had the strangest moment of realising that their wedding was on the 23rd of January, this exact day 35 years ago, that’s what Hyderabad means to me. So it feels weirdly beautiful to be here with you guys.”
Their next performance, ‘Fire Night,’ created a goosebump-inducing moment for the crowd. Sarathy Korwar on drums transcended the audience to another world. Anoushka Shankar mentioned that they started playing this together when they formed this band during the last winter. This enchanting evening concluded with ‘Dancing in Madness’ from ‘Traveller’ and finally, ‘Reunion’ from ‘Land of Gold.’ The two-hour musical journey with Anoushka Shankar and Quintet left the crowd spellbound. It was an unparalleled experience in Hyderabad, making it a perfect musical night to end the day.