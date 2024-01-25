Musician Anoushka’s tryst with Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Even the typically plain and emotionless Tuesday turned interesting with a heartfelt and soul-soothing concert by sitar player and musician Anoushka Shankar. Presented by HSBC and promoted by Tatvaa Arts, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Live in India’ tour recently graced Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Music enthusiasts in Hyderabad never miss a chance to vibe to live concerts, and the diverse crowd at Anoushka Shankar’s concert is a live example. The auditorium was filled with an audience spanning all age groups, showcasing the city’s rich diversity. Of course, her performance in Hyderabad is a not-to-be-missed opportunity. After a long wait of eight years, she finally graced the city of pearls with her presence.

Emerging from the silent impatience of the crowd, the evening commenced with ‘What Will We Remember?’ from Anoushka Shankar’s own album ‘Chapter 1: Forever, For Now,’ released in 2023. In a brief moment, the transition slowly happened to the 2016 album ‘Land of Gold’ with the song ‘Boat to Nowhere.’ The intensifying beats of the song mesmerised the audience, followed by ‘Ishq’ released in 2011 from the album ‘Traveller,’ setting the tone for the rest of the show.