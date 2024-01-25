RRR project: Minister Kishan asks CM Revanth Reddy to release Telangana's share of funds

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asking the latter to release Telangana’s share of 50% funds for land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project and to ensure the project is not delayed further.

As per the agreement, the Union government will bear the entire cost of construction but the land acquisition costs will be borne equally between the Centre and the State.

“Delay in execution of the RRR project will lead to an increase in traffic due to the influx of vehicles entering the city from surrounding areas. It will also stall the development of regions surrounding Hyderabad,” he mentioned in his letter.