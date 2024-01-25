‘Six Dimensions’ art exhibition: A symphony of talent

HYDERABAD: Wassily Kandinsky, a famous Russian painter, once said, “There is no ‘must’ in art because art is free.” In its seventh season, the art exhibition ‘Six Dimensions’ continues to embody this spirit by bringing together artists from diverse styles and backgrounds over the span of six years. Organised by M Eshwariah Art Gallery, Madhura Nagar, this season highlights the creative prowess of six distinctive artists, each with a unique artistic approach.

The diverse themes explored by the six artists featured in Six Dimensions encompass a wide range. Among them are Sasirekha, hailing from Rameshwaram District in Tamil Nadu, and artists Mohan Raju, M V Ramana, Gurucharan Konakondala, Nivedita Chakraborty, and Sangeetha Soma from Hyderabad. Sasirekha, specialising in wildlife artworks, shares, “I come from Tamil Nadu, and my exhibition showcases various wild animals set against different seasons as a backdrop. Participating here allows me to present the best of my works.”