‘Six Dimensions’ art exhibition: A symphony of talent

HYDERABAD: Wassily Kandinsky, a famous Russian painter, once said, “There is no ‘must’ in art because art is free.” In its seventh season, the art exhibition ‘Six Dimensions’ continues to embody this spirit by bringing together artists from diverse styles and backgrounds over the span of six years. Organised by M Eshwariah Art Gallery, Madhura Nagar, this season highlights the creative prowess of six distinctive artists, each with a unique artistic approach.
The diverse themes explored by the six artists featured in Six Dimensions encompass a wide range. Among them are Sasirekha, hailing from Rameshwaram District in Tamil Nadu, and artists Mohan Raju, M V Ramana, Gurucharan Konakondala, Nivedita Chakraborty, and Sangeetha Soma from Hyderabad. Sasirekha, specialising in wildlife artworks, shares, “I come from Tamil Nadu, and my exhibition showcases various wild animals set against different seasons as a backdrop. Participating here allows me to present the best of my works.”
Mohan Raju presents acrylic paintings with a focus on goddesses Laxmi-Saraswathi. Explaining his inspiration, he notes, “I believe wisdom and wealth are interdependent. Where there is wisdom, prosperity follows. Hence, that was my motivation for this painting. Shells and an owl symbolise Laxmi and scriptures, with a swan representing Saraswathi. Additionally, a few of my lino-cut artworks are also on display here.”
M Sanjay Kumar, the curator of the show says, “We have entered Chapter 2 of Six Dimension seasons. Previously, we invited six artists for each season — two from other states and four from Telugu states. The aim is to provide a platform for emerging artists to exhibit their paintings and foster interaction among artists from different parts of the country. This enables them to share experiences and skills, contributing to the evolution of their artistic journey.”
Eliciting emotions through her paintings, Sangeetha Soma incorporates a musical element in most of her artworks. She shares, “Most of my paintings are related to music. I believe everyone enjoys music. If anybody sees my paintings, they should feel the music within them. The happiness I experience while painting should be experienced by my audience also.”
Gurucharan Konakondala’s artwork seamlessly blends Indian culture with wildlife, presented in a puzzle-like form using geometric lines and shapes. M V Ramana’s art centres on the village environment, depicting women in their daily chores, with meticulous attention to small details enhancing the paintings. Nivedita Chakraborty’s paintings capture landscapes. Overall, the exhibition provides a stage for emerging artists to express themselves without barriers. The exhibition is open for viewing until January 30.