43-year-old dies as speeding car crashes into bike in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old motorist died in a road accident in Narsingi late on Wednesday. The driver of a speeding car, coming from the opposite side, hit the bike that the victim, B Ravi, was riding and fled from the spot immediately after the mishap, police said. However, after analysing the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, the accused driver was identified as 27-year-old Margam Vikas and subsequently arrested.

According to the cops, Ravi was travelling from LB Nagar towards his home on a motorcycle. At around 5 pm, he reached near the My Home Avatar in Puppalaguda, when a speeding car, being driven in the opposite direction hit his bike.

According to Ravi’s brother, after the car hit his brother’s bike, Ravi fell on the cycle track divider, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the car left the car and fled from the spot, he added.

Narsingi police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.