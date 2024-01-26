Hit-and-run accused were drinking while driving: Hyderabad Police

HYDERABAD: Disturbing details are emerging of the hit-and-run incident that took place on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills on Wednesday which left a youth working as a bouncer dead, and his friend injured.

According to police, the car that hit the two-wheeler on which Tarak Ram and Yesu Raju were travelling was being driven by Kovvuri Rithwik Reddy, a techie.

On Thursday, police arrested Rithvik Reddy, Vaishnavi, Lokeshwar Rao, Abhilash and Aniket and charged them with negligence, attempted culpable homicide and traffic violations under IPC Sections 304 (2) and 308, as well as Section 18 of the MV Act.

Identifying the accused with the help of CCTV cameras, the police noticed the accused car heading towards BHEL, where his cousin, Suresh resides. However, instead of approaching the police, Suresh secured the vehicle at his home and dropped all the offenders at their residences and went absconding. He has been booked under IPC Section 202.