1634 East: Pub perfection at Kothapet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: If you are one of those who have been wondering why most of the happening party places are located near Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli or even Kokapet, you are not alone. Many party lovers travel from one corner of the city to the other just to enjoy the best party vibes. To ease this problem one step at a time, Nayanam Foods Pvt Ltd has recently opened 1634 East at Kothapet near LB Nagar, an area otherwise devoid of pub culture.

Located opposite to Metro pillar number 1634, the pub chose to name itself 1634 East at Kothapet lands on the east side of Hyderabad. The 100 seater place promoted by Nayanam Foods Pvt Ltd is just the first place to open using the 1634 brand. The promoters are planning to open a 1634 pub in all directions of the city — West, North and South along the Metro pillar number 1634.

As one steps into the pub, the matrix lights along with a vibrantly lit Einstein portrait captures your attention. But as you move inside further, the fully stocked bar counter and light signage ‘Lets Beer’ wraps you in the heady atmosphere. With both high chair and sofa seating options, the pub offers delicious finger food and drinks. We started off with two rum-based drinks — Goodnight and I Don’t Care.

Both the drinks didn’t only look attractive with ombre colour play, they tasted good as well. In the food segment, we kicked off the experience with Dragon Chicken, Telangana Spicy Prawns, Crispy Potato Honey and Chilli, Chilli Basil Fish and Keema Balls. Dragon Chicken was a full blast of flavours and textures. Both Telangana Spicy Prawns and Crispy Potato Honey and Chilli had us hooked. Whereas, the Chilli Basil Fish was soft and succulent. But it was the Keema Balls which came out as a killer dish.

For the main course we went for Paneer Supreme Pizza, Grilled Chicken with barbecue sauce and herb rice and Grilled fish with Italian sauce and herb rice. To our pleasant surprise, the pizza had a thin crust with a delicious topping and the right amount of cheese. The pizza could give any other pizzeria a run for its money. Coming to the Grilled Chicken with barbecue sauce and herb rice and Grilled fish with Italian sauce and herb rice, both the dishes were filling and was an amazing end to our dining experience.

For all who reside in and around Kothapet and love pubbing, make sure to drop by the new kid on the block.