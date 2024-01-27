BRS will soon fade into political oblivion: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday predicted that the BRS would weaken further after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and would gradually fade away from the state politics.

Addressing the media after participating in the annual Urs celebrations at Janpahad Saidulu Dargah in Suryapet district, he exuded confidence that the Congress will secure 13 to 14 seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the BRS will be forced to settle for just one or two seats.

He emphasised that the main contest in the Lok Sabha elections will be between the Congress and BJP with “little to no relevance to the BRS”.

“There will be a question mark on the future of BRS and its existence after the Lok Sabha elections. It is bound to fade away from the political scene in the next few months,” he said.

Speaking about the Janpahad Saidulu Dargah development, the minister promised to provide Rs 1 crore funds to create facilities for pilgrims, including accommodation, drinking water, roads and other amenities.

He urged officials to prepare proposals and estimates, with the works to be completed in the next two months.

He emphasised the significance of Janpahad Dargah, which people of all religions and faiths visit every year. He offered his prayers at the dargah, seeking good rains, better cultivation and the overall prosperity of the people of Telangana.