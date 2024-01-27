Hyderabad Literature Festival 2024 unveils a vibrant mosaic

Chocolate meditation

In the ‘Stage Talks’ section, Chaitanya Muppala, founder of Manam Chocolates, held a ‘chocolate meditation’ session with the audience. The attendees were given five different samples of chocolates and a cacao bean. “First hold it and observe the size, the colour and texture of the chocolate. Then smell it and take into the aroma of it. Finally, when you put it in your mouth, don’t chew, just let it melt. Identify the various ingredients of the different chocolates you have,” Muppala said, highlighting the sensory experience of having a chocolate. Manam will also hold a workshop on Saturday where he will go through the scientific process of cacao fermentation and drying.

Climate in focus

Climate Conversations, a new stream this year, started with a panel discussion on ‘Imagining an Alternative World: Curiosity, Compassion and the Planet’. Usha Raman moderated the discussion between Rohan Chakravarty, Sameer Shisodia and Srivi Kalyan. Chakravarty shared an anecdote from his visit to COP28 conference in Dubai. “I was one of the cartoonists at COP28 last year and somebody from Kenya, who had been tagged as Ms climate, came wearing something that brought up the link between genital mutilation and climate crises. An issue like this doesn’t come into our minds when we think of climate but they highlighted how young girls are married off at an early age due to droughts and other issues beind exacerbated due to climate crises. we need to see how these personal issues are connected to climate. Visualising these connections is important,” he said.

Books on President Murmu’s life

Indigenous and Endangered Languages is another new addition to the festival. The discussions started with GN Devy highlighting the importance of ancient languages in a modern world. The following session invited authors Damayanti Beshra and Kasturi Ray who had written books on the life and struggles of President Draupadi Murmu. Ray is also a senior TNIE journlist from Bhubaneswar.

Beshra shared her strong connection with the president. “We have a deep connection as were born in the same district and nearby villages. We were also college and hostel mates. I was inspired by her sheer courage, something she possessed since childhood. She is an extremely kind lady who continues to strive harder in whatever she does,” Beshra said.

Ray said that her journey was the exact opposite of Beshra’s because she had never met the president. “I talked to about 200 people close to her while researching this book but not a single person said anything negative about her despite being she being a woman in power. She doesn’t respond badly to people who talk bad about her. She is a woman of great resolve and truly an inspiration,” she said. Both revealed that there a lot of excitement among the Santhals and the Rairangpur area from where she belongs when she became the president.

Hyderabad and Ishq

In storytelling, Abdul Nayeem revived the age-old love story of Mohammad Quli Qutb Shah and Bhagmati. “A lot has been written about the two but in my understanding, they remain characters from a legend. However, the life and times of Quli Qutb Shah paint a picture of Hyderabad as an open and tolerant city. He was quite a colourful personality, delving into all sort of arts and performance, which signifies both the economic and cultural wealth of the city,” Nayeem said. Serish Nanisetti, the author of Golconda/Bagnagar/Hyderabad, shared how Golconda was not only famous across the world for its diamonds but other trade objects and craftswork like Muslin, bezoars and Paithani sarees also attracted traders to this region.

Besides talks, people were seen huddled around the book selling corners (where students can find a rich collection of books on literary and cultural theory), Meet-My-Author sections, art exhibitions and food stalls. The film screenings and workshops also kept the attendees engaged. In the evening, cultural event by music band Parvaaz rocked the visitors with their psychedelic rock music fused with folk elements. ‘Finding Feet’ brought in unconventional artists who redefine dance in their performances.

What’s ahead

The next two days will also be packed with more interesting conversations and performances, featuring authors like Gurcharan Das, Badri Narayan, Meena Kandasamy, chef-scientist Krish Ashok, storyteller and educator, Lopamudra Mohanty, former IFS Mani Shankar Aiyar, MP Shashi Tharoor and many more dignitaries. The workshops and film screenings will take place at District 150. The Science and the City, the third new addition to the festival, will begin their sessions on Saturday.