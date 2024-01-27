Rash car driver thrashed, handed over to police in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man who was driving a car dangerously at the Punjagutta circle was thrashed and handed over to the police by passersby on Friday. Mohammad Amir Siddiqui Ali, 30, was driving rashly in a bid to escape from Zoom car employees during peak traffic hour. He rented the vehicle from the rental agency in October 2023 but did not return the car. Some Zoom car employees saw Ali and tried to stop him. In an attempt to escape from them, Ali accelerated the speed, causing panic among the public at the busy Punjagutta circle.

The police said that they would file charges against Ali after his discharge from the hospital where he was admitted.

One of the passersby jumped on the bonnet in a bid to force Ali to stop the car. Once he slowed down, the crowed which gathered around the car thrashed Ali. The incident brought traffic to a halt for a short while.

Punjagutta police who registered a case against Ali for rash driving endangering human life are likely to book a cheating case also for changing the number plate of the car.

Of late, rash driving has become very common in the city leading to fatalities. Three accidents were reported in the three city commissionerates resulting in the death of a bouncer, a HCU employee and a mother and son in the last couple of days. Five persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in Jubilee Hills which resulted in the death of a bouncer and critical injuries to his friend. They were said to be drinking while on the move from Secunderabad to Gachibowli.