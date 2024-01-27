Tyagaraja’s divine legacy

HYDERABAD: In the heart of January, the tribute to the legendary composer and vocalist Tyagaraja comes alive at the ninth Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival. Organised by the Sanskriti Foundation at Shilparamam, this festival transcends conventional musical concerts, introducing Bharatanatyam recitals set to Tyagaraja’s compositions, adding a unique and enriching dimension.

Kicking off with classical and traditional performances, the festival showcases the soul-stirring tunes of the veena. Vidwan Duddu Seetharamaiah graced the event with a mesmerising veena performance, sharing insights into his musical journey and passion for preserving Tyagaraja’s legacy through teaching.

Reflecting on his diverse career, Vidwan Duddu Seetharamaiah says the everlasting nature of music, encouraging the younger generation to embrace it. Contrary to the perception of a fading art, he sees music as ‘Jeeva Nadi,’ like the eternal rivers Godavari and Krishna, and as a universal language connecting individuals with the divine. Sharing insights into his musical journey, he says, “I come from a family of musicians.

My grandfather, a disciple of Tyagaraja, was a great musician. My father, Duddu Ramakrishna Sastry, was a vocal violinist, and my mother was a devotional singer. Initially, I learned vocal music from my father, and my aunt, D V Seshamma, from Vijayanagaram, imparted the knowledge of veena to me. Despite being a science graduate and working as a scientist at ICRISAT, my passion for veena, inspired by the legendary Dr Chitti Babu, led me to pursue teaching as a full-time profession.”

Jyotsna Kompalli, the event anchor, providing a glimpse into the festival’s offerings, spanning a variety of performances featuring 500 artists singing Pancharatna Seva. The weekend-long celebration includes instrumental concerts, vocal performances, Bharatanatyam, and Nitya Sankeertham, offering a rich tapestry of Tyagaraja’s compositions.