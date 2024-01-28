Hyderabad: Three held with 64 kg of ganja en route to Bengaluru

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Choutuppal police busted an interstate drug syndicate, arrested three transporters and seized 64 kg of dry ganja from their possession.

The accused — PH Favas, 29, Anantha Mohan, 25, and Sayed, 39 — hail from different districts of Kerala. One of them came in contact with a Bengaluru-based peddler and introduced him to the rest.

According to the cops, the Bengaluru peddler promised the three transporters huge money if they transported ganja from Araku in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru. He hatched a plan and asked Sayed to drive the main car with the contraband while Favas and Mohan were asked to pilot a second car.

Per the instructions of the peddler, the three accused drove to Araku on January 24 and loaded the vehicle with ganja. On their way to Bengaluru via Hyderabad, the Malkajgiri SOT and Choutuppal police intercepted their vehicles on January 26, apprehended them and seized the contraband.