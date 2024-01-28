Man bludgeons dad, uncle to death over property dispute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a family quarrel over the sale of a property, a young man dragged his father into the road and attacked him with an iron rod in Mailardevpally’s Babul Reddy Nagar on Saturday evening. When his uncle tried to intervene, the accused attacked him in a similar manner.

Both the victims were taken to the government hospital, where they were declared dead while they were undergoing treatment. The Mailardevpally police apprehended the accused, Rakesh (24) on Saturday.

According to the police, Rakesh had been quarrelling with his father Lakshminarayana (55) for the past few days. His father had finalised the sale of a property for Rs 50 lakh.

“The buyer had proposed to give Rs 15 lakh to him as an advance. Meanwhile, the son was worried that in the remaining Rs 35 lakh, his father would keep Rs 20 lakh to himself for personal expenses,” an officer said.

Around 5 pm on Saturday, the accused was again quarrelling with his father; the quarrel escalated and he attacked him and his uncle, the police said.

Witnessing the attack, locals immediately informed the Mailardevpally police who registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder. The accused has been arrested.