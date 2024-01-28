Three drug peddlers held, 2 litres hashish oil seized in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Sanathnagar Police along with the Balanagar SOT team on Tuesday apprehended three peddlers and seized two litres of smuggled hashish oil that they were transporting from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Ampili Balaraju (29), Madugula Sathish (24) and Bagari Nagesh (28).

One of the accused, Balaraju, purchased hashish oil at `35,000 per litre from a supplier, Nagarjuna, in Andhra Pradesh and sold it for `2,500 per 5 ml to college students in and around Bowenpally in Hyderabad, the police said.

According to the police, Balaraju was previously involved in several peddling cases in Balanagar and Kukatpally. Despite being imprisoned before, he was involved in the illegal trade.

On January 21, Balaraju had procured two litres of the hashish oil in polythene bags from Nagarjuna, the supplier in AP. He then took the train to return to Hyderabad.

The other accused, Sathish and Nagesh, visited Balaraju and bought one litre of the weed oil and were returning home when the police intercepted and apprehended them.

Based on their confession, the police apprehended Balaraju and seized the remaining weed oil packed in twenty 5 ml boxes.