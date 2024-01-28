Watches, phones among assets amassed by ex-HMDA official

HYDERABAD: In a stunning revelation, among the wealth amassed through allegedly illegal means by former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna were expensive watches, cars, jewellery, laptops and mobile phones apart from real estate. The former official was arrested on January 25 by the ACB in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Balakrishna, who held key positions as MAUD director, chief general manager of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and secretary, TS RERA, allegedly amassed wealth during his 12-year tenure far exceeding his known sources of income.

The ACB officials conducted searches at his residence in Puppalaguda on Wednesday and Thursday before arresting him. The ACB teams are working on filing a petition for custody of Balakrishna who is in judicial custody. According to the case diary filed by the ACB, the total value of his assets was Rs 4.9 crore. This includes apartments, open plots, and office spaces registered in his name as well as his wife’s and benamis. The ACB also conducted raids at his brother’s residence in Chaitanya Nagar of Korremulla and Himayatnagar, Sai Sandeep Infra Projects in Banjara Hills and Quorizon Spaces in RK Puram. Police identified plots and houses in the name of his wife and binamis worth Rs 4,99,46,272.