Rekindling cultural heritage: Hyderabad Literary Fest celebrates traditional games

HYDERABAD : Breaking age, background, and every other barrier, the workshop resonated with the infectious joy of participants immersed in the session titled “Life Lessons from Traditional Games with Vinita Sidhartha.” Held as part of the Hyderabad Literary Festival at District 150, this ‘just play’ gathering rekindled the forgotten joys of childhood games, evoking cherished memories for many.

The session showcased three traditional games deeply rooted in Telugu culture—Ashtaa Chamma, Dahdi, and Puli Meka or Aadu Puli Aatam. Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, the facilitator, shared the origin of her journey into traditional games, stating, “My grandmother used to babysit my children, engaging them in many of these games. I became fascinated and delved deeper into the world of traditional games — writing about them, crafting them, and researching extensively. I ventured into making the games and continued researching to uncover more about these cultural gems.”