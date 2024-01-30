Rekindling cultural heritage: Hyderabad Literary Fest celebrates traditional games

HYDERABAD : Breaking age, background, and every other barrier, the workshop resonated with the infectious joy of participants immersed in the session titled “Life Lessons from Traditional Games with Vinita Sidhartha.” Held as part of the Hyderabad Literary Festival at District 150, this ‘just play’ gathering rekindled the forgotten joys of childhood games, evoking cherished memories for many.
The session showcased three traditional games deeply rooted in Telugu culture—Ashtaa Chamma, Dahdi, and Puli Meka or Aadu Puli Aatam. Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, the facilitator, shared the origin of her journey into traditional games, stating, “My grandmother used to babysit my children, engaging them in many of these games. I became fascinated and delved deeper into the world of traditional games — writing about them, crafting them, and researching extensively. I ventured into making the games and continued researching to uncover more about these cultural gems.”
Reflecting on her captivating journey, Vinita remarked, “One of the most intriguing experiences was during a workshop with ladies from a women’s wing. In a luxurious house with marble floors, I assumed they wouldn’t know much about traditional games. To my surprise, a lady approached me and said, "I’ll teach you a game,’ introducing me to a game I had never encountered before — completely, with every rule. It made me realise I can’t assume people don’t know about these games; everyone holds memories of their grandparents and parents.”
Navigating the exploration of traditional games proved equally challenging, as Vinita highlighted some hurdles she faced, “20 years ago, it was very challenging — finding the right materials, convincing people to invest, and building awareness. It took time to make people aware of traditional games. Over two decades, we conducted numerous workshops, sometimes faced with incomplete rules, requiring extensive testing. It felt like being on a quest to uncover the mysteries of these games, talking to people and piecing together the puzzle.”
Stressing the educational benefits of integrating traditional games, she emphasised improvements in children’s mathematics, sensory skills, and hand-eye coordination. Vinita also discussed her recent book, ‘Life Lessons from Traditional Games,’ divided into three sections — strategies, synergy, and survival. The book explores these aspects through games, illustrating their significance in day-to-day life.
Regarding the workshop and the selected games, she shared, “At Kreeda, we market about 28 games. These three, marketed in our stores, were chosen for this workshop due to their strong Telugu connection. I wanted a diverse selection, not limited to dice or strategy games. With 59 participants, not a single person found it boring. It’s incredible to witness the enthusiasm.”
Vinita advised those interested in promoting traditional games to engage with their grandparents, acknowledging them as repositories of culture and wisdom. Despite potential lectures or lengthy conversations, she emphasised the wealth of knowledge waiting to be uncovered.