‘Trying veganism is like dating’: : Actor Arvind Krishna

HYDERABAD : Actor Arvind Krishna, renowned for his performances in Telugu movies such as “Rama Rao on Duty” (2022), “A Masterpiece: Rise of Superhero,” and “Grey: The Spy Who Loved Me” (2023), has recently made headlines by embracing a vegan lifestyle. The actor, also recognised for his prowess as a professional basketball player, sheds light on the challenges and rewards of being a vegan, all while serving as a brand ambassador for Veganuary, a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and throughout the rest of the year.

Discussing his collaboration with Veganuary, Arvind shares, “I’ve been a Veganuary ambassador for two years now, and it’s been quite a positive experience. Many people tend to drop off, but they wanted me to continue because being an actor and a professional athlete, my fitness journey as a vegan is inspiring. People appreciate seeing someone in the glamour industry who is not only fit but also follows a vegan lifestyle. I’m vegan for ethical and spiritual reasons, and being an actor makes it easier to convey this message. It enhances my appearance, and as an athlete, it improves my performance. That’s why Veganuary chose me as their ambassador. I recently had an interview with The Guardian from the UK, as Veganuary’s head office is located there. Being the only one in Asia covered was a unique experience.”

When questioned about when he decided to go vegan, Arvind informs, “I initially joined a vegan movement during my time at a private boarding school in Boston. However, it wasn’t sustainable for me as an athlete, and I went back to a regular diet. About five and a half years ago, I made a conscious decision to become a strict vegan. I realised that even being a vegetarian wasn’t enough, as the treatment of cows for milk was equally problematic. Now, I abstain from anything cruel and maintain a gluten-free diet. The results have been remarkable, and at the age of 39, I am still one of the top players.”