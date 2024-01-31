Gaddar statue to come up in Tellapur town

HYDERABAD: The government has approved a proposal to install a statue of well-known revolutionary singer, poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in Hyderabad last year.

The HMDA accepted a resolution passed to this effect by the Tellapur municipality in Ramachandrapuram mandal on the city outskirts. Orders were issued by the MAUD department allotting 1076.40 square yards of land in Sy.No.323/14 for installing the statue. Meanwhile, the work of erecting the statue is underway and expected to be completed soon.

Officials said the land parcel belonging to HMDA has been handed over to the Tellapur Municipality on Tuesday.