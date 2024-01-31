Hyderabad court grants ACB 8-day custody of former HDMA director Shiva Balakrishna

According to sources, the ACB sleuths are likely to question him about the alleged corruption racket and regarding the source and nature of his illegal assets. Additional charges are expected to be filed against him based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, they added.

The accused was a high-ranking member of the HMDA and was later appointed the chief general manager for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and the secretary of TS RERA. During the raids, Rs 84 lakh in cash, 800 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 33 lakh worth of watches among other items were seized, the ACB added.

The accused officer was placed under suspension according to Telangana State Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules and will be paid with subsistence allowance during the suspension period.