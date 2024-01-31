Hyderabad girl kills herself over sexual assault by hair salon boss; kin stage protest

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old woman died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by the owner of the parlour she worked in. While the incident occurred on Monday, the victim is known to have consumed sanitiser and died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was a native of Takkallapalli and was working in the salon situated within Meerpet limits. She was reportedly being constantly sexually assaulted by the owner of the salon, Murali; aged 35.

After being sexually assaulted again on Monday, the victim informed her mother, who also stays in the city along with two other daughters. She reached the victim’s residence in Meerpet and realised that the teenager had attempted to kill herself. She moved the 18-year-old to a hospital where she was treated and discharged by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, the youth again fell sick and died on her way to the hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

The family staged a protest in front of the parlour with the deceased’s body. The police later brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, police apprehended the owner and charged him under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.