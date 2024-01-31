Navigating the energy drinks trap

HYDERABAD: In the midst of our busy daily lives, we often turn to instant food and drinks to quickly meet our body’s needs. Unfortunately, this convenience may come at a cost to our health, as certain instant products can slowly harm our bodies. One such widely consumed item is energy drinks, and a recent study published in the BMJ open journal has highlighted a concerning link between even small amounts of energy drink consumption and sleep disturbances among college students.

“The Norwegian study reveals a worrisome connection between energy drink consumption and sleep issues among college students. While this correlation is noteworthy, it’s crucial to approach these findings with caution. Sleep problems are complex and can be influenced by various factors, including lifestyle, stress, and irregular sleep patterns. Establishing a clear causative link requires further research,” cautioned Dr Hari Kishan, Senior General Physician at Kamineni Hospitals.

Dr Kishan emphasised the purpose of energy drinks, stating, “Energy drinks are formulated to provide a quick boost in physical and mental alertness. The main active ingredient, caffeine, stimulates the central nervous system, reducing the perception of fatigue and increasing wakefulness. Other components like taurine and B-vitamins are included for potential synergistic effects. While energy drinks can temporarily enhance energy levels, their safety and effectiveness depend on individual factors. Factors such as caffeine sensitivity, overall health, and underlying conditions can influence the response to these beverages. Overconsumption may lead to adverse effects, including increased heart rate and, as suggested by the study, sleep disturbances.”