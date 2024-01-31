Understanding OCD

HYDERABAD : Many of us have encountered individuals diagnosed with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a distinct group characterised by obsessions and compulsions. Despite their meticulous attention to personal hygiene and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, a recent study published in the British Medical Journal reveals that individuals with OCD may face an elevated risk of mortality from both natural and unnatural causes compared to those without the condition. To comprehend this study in detail, CE turns to experts for insights.

Dr Spandana Kanaparthi, a Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist at Renova Hospitals, cites the population-based (Swedish) cohort study involving 61,378 people with OCD and 613,780 without OCD. The participants were matched based on sex, age, and county of residence, with an additional sibling cohort. The study, spanning 8.1 years, discloses that people with OCD exhibit a twofold risk of all-cause mortality compared to the unaffected group. Furthermore, individuals with OCD face an increased risk of death related to cardiovascular, respiratory, nervous, endocrine, genitourinary, and digestive system diseases. This ground-breaking study is the largest of its kind, providing unprecedented insights into specific natural causes of death in OCD.

Dr Rahul Agarwal, a Consultant Internal Medicine at CARE Hospitals, says, “The study highlights the increased risk of death from various causes for individuals with OCD. The research tracked a substantial group of individuals with OCD and a control group without the condition, scrutinising their causes of death over time. The OCD group exhibited a higher overall mortality rate, encompassing both natural and unnatural causes. Notably, leading causes of death in the OCD group included endocrine, nutritional, and metabolic diseases; mental and behavioural disorders; and external causes such as accidents and suicides. Intriguingly, the study reported a lower death rate from cancers among those with OCD.”

These findings underscore the imperative to prioritise enhanced surveillance, prevention, and early intervention strategies for individuals with OCD. Addressing the underlying factors contributing to increased mortality risk has the potential to enhance the overall health and well-being of those living with OCD.

Dr Agarwal cautions that the study is observational, unable to establish a causal relationship between OCD and mortality. Further research is essential to unravel the underlying mechanisms behind this association. The study does not account for potential confounding factors like socioeconomic status or access to healthcare, which could influence both OCD diagnosis and mortality rates. Moreover, the findings may not be universally applicable to all individuals with OCD, as the study population may not represent the entire OCD spectrum.

In conclusion, this study offers crucial insights into the link between OCD and mortality, emphasizing the need for ongoing research and improved healthcare strategies for this particular population.