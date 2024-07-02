Hyderabad religious leaders discuss measures to curb violence, ensure harmony

HYDERABAD: In the wake of recent cases of violence, including murders in the Old City, religious leaders held a meeting on Monday and discussed steps to ensure peace in the area.

At a meeting that took place at the Royal Mosque in the Public Gardens, Imam Ahsan Al Hamoomi spoke about the need for people to come together. “There is chaos in Hyderabad. Traders are in trouble due to such incidents, as some businesses operate till midnight. One of the most important things is weddings going on past midnight until early morning, due to which people are outside, especially youngsters. We need to stop that tradition and ensure that ceremonies finish early,” he said.

Another issue he pointed out was unemployment. “There is massive unemployment among the youth, which needs to be addressed as it might be the root cause of all these growing feuds.’

In the interest of maintaining harmonious cooperation with the cops, the Imam urged the government and police authorities to refrain from causing unnecessary inconvenience or trouble to ordinary citizens under the guise of ‘checks’.

Hyderabad police have taken up a ‘disarming operation’ in the Old City to seize weapons from people carrying them illegally. As a result, police personnel are instructed to conduct vehicle checking and physical frisking operations in hotels, eateries, main roads and lanes, among other areas.