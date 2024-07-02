Hyderabad students inspired by Kargil heroes at Major Acharya's 25th Martyrdom Day

HYDERABAD: The story of the Kargil War is incomplete without mentioning the brilliant junior leadership. Major Padmapani Acharya, MVC, was one such officer who bravely fought and sacrificed his life during the Kargil War on June 28, 1999. To honour his story on his 25th martyrdom day, over 5,000 students from different schools in the city gathered at the Prajapitha Brahmakumari Sarovar Auditorium in Gachibowli for the Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav event organised by Lakshya Foundation.

Two Kargil heroes, Brig Mohit Saxena, VrC, from the 2nd Rajputana Rifles, and part of the regiment that fought the battle of Tololing alongside Maj Padmapani Acharya, and Col Jaidev Singh Rathore (Retd) from the 8th Sikh Regiment, shared their experiences with the students. The interactive session was hosted by the founder president of the Lakshya Foundation, Anuradha Prabhudesai.

The officers highlighted a few of their experiences, explaining how they fought and conquered Tololing and Tiger Hill. They spoke about supreme sacrifice of Maj Padmapani Acharya, who was assigned the task of capturing Knoll Hill and succumbed to grenade injuries in the process. The session aimed to raise awareness among students about his sacrifice. Since Maj Padmapani Acharya hails from Hyderabad, his story resonated deeply and inspired the students, emphasising the importance of determination, devotion, and dedication in their lives.