Shanthi Swaroop bridges Carnatic, Hindustani traditions in Hyderabad concert

HYDERABAD: Shanthi Swaroop recently hosted the show ‘A Tale of Two Traditions’, weaving together the pillars of Indian classical music — Carnatic and Hindustani. Organised by Urban Baithak at Smitham, Banjara Hills, the cozy venue allowed the audience to settle on the floor and immerse themselves in the performance.

Unlike typical concerts, Shanthi Swaroop’s event was interactive, educating the audience about four evocative ragas: Jaijaivanti, Puriya Dhanashri, Hamsadhwani, and Tilak Kamod. He began with Raag Jaijaivanti, known as Raga Dwijavanti in Carnatic music, presenting the soulful Khayal ‘Shyam Nahi Aaye’ in the Banaras style, highlighting the raga’s emotional depth.

To illustrate the interconnectedness of both traditions, Shanti Swaroop compared Jaijaivanti to the Carnatic Kriti “Akhilandeshwari” by Muthuswamy Dikshitar, demonstrating how this Hindustani raga migrated into Carnatic music, showcasing mutual influences. Accompanied by Upkar Godbole on harmonium and Vivek Kayal on tabla, he continued with Raag Puriya Dhanashri, featuring the Khayal ‘Payaliyan Jhankaar’, emphasising the raga’s intricate beauty.

Shanti Swaroop, proficient in both forms after nearly 20 years of training in each, explained, “This concert presents ragas that have migrated between Hindustani and Carnatic traditions.” He highlighted Hyderabad’s diverse musical community, uniting Hindustani and Carnatic enthusiasts to appreciate India’s rich classical music heritage.

Moving to Raag Hamsadhwani, Shanti Swaroop performed three compositions, including ‘Ee Barasana Lagi’ and ‘Lagi Lagana Sakhi Pati’, demonstrating vocal agility and emotive power, resonating with the Carnatic Kriti ‘Vaatapi Ganapatim Bhaje’. Closing with Raag Tilak Kamod, unique to Hindustani music, he concluded with Amir Khusro’s ‘Eri Sakhi More Piya Ghar Aaye’, leaving the audience spellbound and celebrating the diverse tapestry of Indian classical music.