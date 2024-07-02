XSPARK triumphs at BGMI 2024: A spectacular showdown in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The crowd cheered for their favourite teams as the venue geared up to witness the biggest championship in esports. This was the scene at BGMI 2024 over three thrilling days. Hosted by KRAFTON India, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 took place at the Hitex Exhibition Centre and was a sight to behold. Young fans eagerly anticipated the crowning of the champion and speculated about the winner of the `2 crore prize money, making it the place to be that weekend.

As we strolled through the venue, we saw a massive screen displaying the champions in action, accompanied by enthusiastic commentators syncing perfectly with the game. The top 16 teams, selected for the final battle, played as the matches were streamed live in 10 languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel.

CE spoke with members from several of the 16 teams present at the championship.

Team Soul, known for their prominent player Animesh Agarwal, who recently showcased his skills with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their thoughts. Animesh remarked, “This is the Nth number event. I started as a caster and now I am playing with my own team. It always feels great to be in such events. The vibe is really great, and we are the best team in India, so we are always number one. It is the best competition to date as the top 16 teams that played were well-prepared and experienced players. The money that comes here is surely for my team and my boys.”