XSPARK triumphs at BGMI 2024: A spectacular showdown in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: The crowd cheered for their favourite teams as the venue geared up to witness the biggest championship in esports. This was the scene at BGMI 2024 over three thrilling days. Hosted by KRAFTON India, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 took place at the Hitex Exhibition Centre and was a sight to behold. Young fans eagerly anticipated the crowning of the champion and speculated about the winner of the `2 crore prize money, making it the place to be that weekend.
As we strolled through the venue, we saw a massive screen displaying the champions in action, accompanied by enthusiastic commentators syncing perfectly with the game. The top 16 teams, selected for the final battle, played as the matches were streamed live in 10 languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel.
CE spoke with members from several of the 16 teams present at the championship.
Team Soul, known for their prominent player Animesh Agarwal, who recently showcased his skills with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their thoughts. Animesh remarked, “This is the Nth number event. I started as a caster and now I am playing with my own team. It always feels great to be in such events. The vibe is really great, and we are the best team in India, so we are always number one. It is the best competition to date as the top 16 teams that played were well-prepared and experienced players. The money that comes here is surely for my team and my boys.”
Speaking about his time with the Prime Minister, he said, “It was a great experience. Once you get the opportunity, it is great, and it’s an honour to be with the PM of our country. We discussed gaming and esports. It was a moment not everyone gets to cherish, and I think I would forever be grateful for gaming to allow me a chance to meet him.”
From team FS, Rage, a member of the team, shared his experience, “It has been pretty good. We have made a few mistakes, but we will surely rectify them. It has been pretty tough as these are India’s best 16 teams that are playing the game. We made the team just a few days back before the event. We qualified in all the rounds, and now we are here in the finals. We were not playing for the prize money, but for the championship, which gives pride and value that is created through this platform. It helps the players and individuals. Currently, we are a team of 6 members. Our experience was pretty good here despite being a new team; it was great.”
On the other hand, from Team Insane Esports, Evil gave his insights about the championship, “It feels good to be a part of the game. The competition was tough, and we were not too good at the game. I have been playing the game for a long time now. I would definitely wish to come back and be a part of such tournaments.”
And then, coming to the winners of the tournament, XSPARK, who won the BGIS title 2024, seemed to pull off the championship pretty well.