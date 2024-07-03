Healthy snacking tips to keep you fuelled throughout the journey.

HYDERABAD : The best vacations start with packing your suitcase and stashing some healthy, filling snacks for the journey ahead. Snacks are an essential part of any travel adventure, whether you’re embarking on a short trip or a long, exciting journey. However, the lure of convenient, ready-made snacks often tempts travellers to choose unhealthy options, which can spoil the trip’s magic. Keeping your mind and body in good health is crucial for truly enjoying every moment of your journey.

Common mistakes

Munching during long journeys is often unavoidable, as most people break open packets of snacks to kill boredom, even if they’re not hungry. The prolonged sitting and limited physical activity during travel make this overeating uncomfortable and can lead to indigestion. “Processed, pre-packaged munching snacks are a popular choice for travellers due to their convenience and long shelf life. However, these snacks, with their high levels of sodium and preservatives, can dehydrate your body and increase hunger,” says Sadia Sana, Senior Dietitian, Care Hospitals.

Hydrating the body is crucial, especially when travelling in mid-summer, to help your body adjust to changing weather conditions. Many people avoid drinking water to reduce restroom breaks, but this can harm your body and lead to fatigue, headaches, and digestive issues like constipation, according to Shivali Gupta, Senior Clinical Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian, Ucchvas Transitional Critical Care.

When setting off on a family trip, it’s very important to prioritise the well-being of children and elderly members, as they can be more susceptible to falling ill during travel. Ensure that their diets prioritise proper hydration and essential nutrients to keep them healthy and resilient throughout the journey.

Healthier snack options

Homemade foods are the best to take on the journey. “If your journey is for one or two days, oil-free rotis and cookies are excellent choices; they are free from preservatives and can be tailored to your taste and dietary needs,” suggests Senior Dietitian, Sadia Sana. Consider options like air-popped popcorn, unsalted nuts or nut mixes, chickpeas, makhanas, and protein bars for healthy, packeted snacks. These choices offer a balance of nutrients and are generally lower in added sugars and unhealthy fats compared to many other packaged snacks.