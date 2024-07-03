Rainbow diet for comprehensive health benefits

HYDERABAD : It is quite difficult to ensure that your everyday meal contains the appropriate nutrition your body needs. If you’re searching for a platter that includes most of the essential vitamins and minerals, low calories, and higher fibre intake then the ‘Rainbow Diet’ is what you can opt for. The concept of this vibrant dietary approach was developed by Dr Deanna Minich, a passionate nutrition scientist, who aims to make sure that you’re getting all the important nutrients on your plate in a holistic way.

What’s a rainbow diet?

According to Deepika Chalasani, Clinical Nutritionist, Co-Founder of Fit4Life India and Mind-Body Transformation Coach, a rainbow diet is consuming a variety of brightly coloured fruits and vegetables. Each of these colours gives different vitamins and minerals to the body. She says, “Eating red-coloured fruits or vegetables like tomatoes, red bell peppers, watermelon, etc. helps to reduce hypertension, cholesterol and sometimes lower the risk of cancer as well. Similarly, if you consume yellow-coloured fruits and vegetables like mangoes which are rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene nourish your guts. Hence, different coloured vegetables and fruits hold different nutritional values, antioxidants, and flavonoids essential for the body.”

Does it help in managing your appetite?

This colour-coded diet plan focuses on nourishing and energising rather than depleting and depriving. Ankita Gupta, Dietitian and Founder of Nutriediet explains, “A rainbow diet aids in appetite management by providing high fibre content, which promotes fullness, and nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods that satisfy nutritional needs and reduce cravings. The high water content in many colourful fruits and vegetables helps with hydration and fullness while stabilising blood sugar levels prevents hunger spikes. The variety and visual appeal of a rainbow diet encourages mindful eating, making meals more satisfying and helping control overall food intake.”