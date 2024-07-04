Bowled over cakes: Chef Bhavana Ballari's cake workshop

HYDERABAD : Cakes are a beloved dessert the world over, whether they’re a delicious family treat from the neighbourhood bakery or a beautifully decorated centrepiece for a special celebration. Being so popular, it’s not surprising that cakes have been the subject of many trends and creative explorations, from hyper-realistic cakes to minimalistic looks that beckon people to come participate in the fun. In her Sunday workshop Sip and Frost, Chef Bhavana Ballari introduces a room full of earnest attendees to the art of cake decoration through Bento cakes.

“I organise Sip and Frost workshops on a regular basis,” she explains. “I have always loved baking, and I want to teach more people to make cakes. Learning to frost a Bento cake is the most fun, easy place to start, especially for beginners — Bento cakes are just smaller versions of normal cakes, so they’re easier to work with and learn on, and cake decoration is always fun for everyone. I want to expand into other kinds of workshops too, eventually.”

The atmosphere is one of anticipation along the row of makeshift workstations at Café Navika in Jubilee Hills, as Chef Bhavana takes centre stage, immediately breaking the ice with her friendliness. A short round of introductions later, the real work begins, as the acclaimed party chef launches into a delightful demonstration. After making sure we know the different professional tools at our disposal, she guides the class of beginners into the correct techniques to mix and apply the frosting onto the sponge cakes she has already prepared. There are also jars of chocolate ganache and various fruit compotes that participants can use as filling in any combination they please.

Everyone is laughing and talking freely by the time the cakes have been layered, discussing the flavours and designs they want to pull off. Among technical details and fun facts, Chef Bhavana also explains the meaning and origin of Bento cakes – simply translated, “lunchbox” cakes, an idea from Japan for mini cakes that can be packed in a lunchbox and eaten in one go.